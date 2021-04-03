Prince George, Quesnel, Dawson Creek, Terrace, and Fort St. John could be receiving more vaccines soon.

“In partnership with the BC Pharmacy Association, we plan to expand the AstraZeneca vaccine program outside of the Lower Mainland by the end of next week to more communities throughout the province, including Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Parksville, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace, Vernon and Victoria,” explained Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Meanwhile, Henry pleaded with BC residents to avoid travelling as the province saw a shocking amount of COVID-19 cases this weekend.

In the past two days, BC saw 2,090 cases of COVID-19, 33 of which were identified in the North as the region accounted for less than 1% of the new cases.

Between April 1st to 2nd, the province saw 1,018 cases followed by another 1,072 cases the next day.

This has boosted BC’s total to 02,970 cases overall.

“Please note that some data are not available over the long weekend, including data on variants and hospitalizations,” explained Henry.

Meanwhile, 90 BC residents are in ICU.

“These outbreaks are avoidable, and right now we must stay within our local region — for the safety of your community and for others,” added Henry.

To date, 856,801 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 87,455 of which are second doses.

Breakdown:

Northern Health (6,037)+33

Interior (8,694) +149

Vancouver Coastal (24,939) +709

Fraser Health (58,882) +1,052

Island Health (3,471)+147