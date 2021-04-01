More Prince George and Vanderhoof residents are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Northern Health extended the age guidelines surrounding vaccine eligibility for these communities, and now includes residents aged 72 and up (born in or before 1949).

The call centre to book appointments can be reached daily from 7 am until 7 pm.

However, from Friday to Monday, holiday hours will be in effect as the clinic will be open from 9 am until 5 pm.

Meanwhile, all Indigenous residents aged 18 and up can now book an appointment in all BC communities.

Northern Health is reminding all Northern residents to check the NH website for their community-specific vaccine schedules.