COVID-19 numbers in Prince George took a sharp upward turn as the region saw 58 cases between March 21st to 27th.

This is 19 more cases identified than the previous mark of 39.

According to the BCCDC, between 10 and 15 cases are being reported per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Quesnel only saw 2 cases during this time frame while the Nechako region didn’t see a single case.

PG’s Eastern neighbour, Peace River South, continues to see a spike in cases after seeing 92, which is 18 more than the week prior.

Prince Rupert has managed to offer vaccinations to all of its residents, and this week the region saw a considerable drop of 33 cases after seeing 80.

Cases identified in Peace River North are starting to drop, as the region saw 17 cases between this time frame, 8 cases fewer than the week before.

Recently, three Prince George schools were listed for potential COVID-19 exposures from the BCCDC.