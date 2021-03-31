Stock image of a soccer ball in the corner of a field. | Pixabay

Amateur sports in B.C. will be getting a boost from the province to make sure the programs continue after the pandemic.

B.C. has set aside $15 million for leagues and teams competing at the provincial, national or international level.

The funding will help with operational costs, such as salaries, administrative costs, personal protective equipment, and the development of COVID-19 safety plans.

The fund will be administered by viaSport focusing on leagues and teams that do not compensate athletes as employees and can demonstrate at least a 30% loss in revenue due to COVID-19.

“During the pandemic, the absence of sport has had a profound impact on participants, athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, organizations and communities. This funding will help fill the gap and support B.C.-based amateur sports leagues and teams that have been ineligible for provincial sport relief funding to date and are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.,” said Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO, viaSport.

It will not include college or university teams.

Meanwhile, $1.5 million in grant funds has been earmarked for 288 local sport organizations through the Local Sport Relief Fund.

Applications are being accepted until April 30, through the viaSport website.