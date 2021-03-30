Both YXS and the Vanderhoof airport will be receiving a share of $16.5 million that was allocated by the province to support regional airport operations for the next year.

The Prince George Aiport will receive $720,000, while the Vanderhoof Airport will be getting $90,000.

BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the funding will go towards a variety of expenses including payroll, rent, air terminals and runways.

“Our government is working to keep vital services operating during this unprecedented time, and this funding will help British Columbians – especially those in rural areas of the province – have a safe and reliable way to travel to essential appointments,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The airports are just two of 55 in BC receiving a share of the one-time funding.

Additionally, $6.2 million will be distributed among twenty inter-city bus operators across BC to help with similar costs.

“We know inter-city bus companies and regional airports were in critical need of funding to keep their operations going during COVID-19,” added Fleming.

The Ministry added the funding will play a crucial part in helping operators recover from the economic hardships from the pandemic.

“With this investment, inter-city buses and regional airports will now have the funding they need to continue operating and serving people,” he noted.

This investment follows the $1 billion in joint funding allocated by the Federal and provincial government to allow TransLink, BC Transit and BC Ferries to meet the needs of commuters throughout BC.