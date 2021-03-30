Post-secondary students will be able to remain focused on their education after a new investment in graduate scholarships was announced by the provincial government.

UNBC is one of ten public post-secondary institutions receiving B.C. Graduate Scholarships.

“Government is breaking down barriers to affordable, accessible post-secondary education in all regions of the province so students can focus more on excellence in education rather than making ends meet,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“The B.C. Graduate Scholarships support our next generation of researchers, innovators, and leaders by increasing affordability for our best graduate students and keeping the talent pool in B.C.”

It is merit-based with a focus on students in research-based degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Other disciplines including professional programs such as business administration and health are also eligible.

Since the government eliminated interest on student loans in 2019, graduates throughout the province have saved nearly $40 million in interest payments.

The new BC Access Grant provides low- and middle-income students with up to $4,000 a year for full- and part-time studies.

The ministry is providing $3.75 million to support scholarships for students in graduate degree programs as the investment will support 250 awards with a minimum of $15,000 each over the next two years.

The 10 public post-secondary institutions receiving B.C. Graduate Scholarships are:

* University of British Columbia: $1,650,000

* Simon Fraser University: $630,000

* University of Victoria: $630,000

* University of Northern British Columbia: $255,000

* British Columbia Institute of Technology: $45,000

* Emily Carr University of Art and Design: $45,000

* Royal Roads University: $135,000

* Thompson Rivers University: $135,000

* University of the Fraser Valley: $90,000

* Vancouver Island University: $135,000