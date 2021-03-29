Over the weekend, the province saw a total of 2,518 cases of COVID-19 and 329 Variant of Concern (VOC).

413 of the total 2,233 VOC cases are currently active.

VOC Breakdown:

B117 – 1,915

P1 – 270

B1351 – 48

“We are concerned that these (VOC’s) are driving much of our current transmission,” added Henry.

On Friday, BC saw the highest number of cases identified in a single day of 2021, after seeing 936 cases.

Northern Health saw 121 new cases, accounting for about 5% of cases found in BC over the past 3 days.

The North now has 340 active cases of COVID-19 while 30 people are in Hospital in the north, 12 of whom are in ICU.

Fri-Sat 936

Sat-Sun 805

Last 24 Hours- 774

BC’s test positivity rate is now 9.68%, while 299 people are in hospital in BC with 79 of whom in ICU.

6 more people have died in BC, as the province’s death toll is now 1,495.

3 more health care outbreaks were announced, one of which was identified in Prince Rupert.

Meanwhile, BC’s COVID-19 Immunization program continues to gain momentum, as all Northern residents aged 74 and up and Indigenous residents aged 55+ can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

To date 699,092 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, 87,289 of which are second doses.

Northern residents are being urged to check their community-specific CVID-19 immunization plan on the Northern Health website before calling.