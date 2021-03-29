Northern Health has extended the age range of those eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment once again.

Now, Prince George and Vanderhoof residents aged 73+ (born in or before 1948) can book an appointment using the appointment call centre.

The call centre is available from 7 am to 7 pm every day.

Meanwhile, Northern Indigenous residents aged 55 (born in or before 1966) and up are able to book an appointment.

All Northern Health residents are being urged to visit the NH website for their community-specific vaccination rollout plan.