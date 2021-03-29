Four patients test positive for COVID-19 within Prince Rupert Regional Hospital
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)
Northern Health declared an outbreak at the Patient Care Unit within Prince Rupert Regional Hospital following lab-confirmed cases.
Testing has identified four patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Monitoring and testing are underway to identify any additional cases.
Enhanced outbreak control measures are in place and Public Health is closely monitoring for additional cases.
- Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures
- Enhanced symptom monitoring among all staff and patients
- Limiting movement of staff and patients between care areas of the hospital