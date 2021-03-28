Alberta is looking to join BC as the second province in Canada to adopt recall legislation for its politicians.

Requirements in our province include that the petition must be submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer within 60 days after it was issued and must be signed by 40% of eligible voters in the constituency.

However, UNBC Political Science Lecturer Jason Morris noted there are a couple of slight differences to Alberta’s proposed bill.

“In that, if enough signatures are done on a petition then in Alberta, it would go to a vote whether to recall, BC has skipped that. The Alberta bill would also apply to local government officials whereas the BC government does not have this for recall.”

Following the 1996 BC election, a recall campaign against former Prince George North NDP MLA Paul Ramsey fell short due to insufficient signatures.

“The reality is, the recall has been really divisive when employed and it’s not been so much voters trying to turf an incompetent MLA but we have seen narrow interests that organize to use recall in order to fight a lost election,” added Morris.

In addition, a petition to recall former Parksville-Qualicum MLA Paul Reitsma failed following his resignation from office.

Elections BC explained to Vista Radio that one cannot apply to recall a mayor or city councilor, as there is no recall process for either in the province.

The government introduced recall legislation for MLA’s in 1991 meaning constituents can trigger a by-election if more than 40 percent of voters sign a formal petition to recall their MLA.

For a full summary of recall petitions in the province, click here.