ICBC has begun mailing COVID-19 rebate cheques in small batches.

The cheques will be sent directly to eligible customers as ICBC continues to work on options to send out more cheques in the coming weeks.

Originally, the cheques were scheduled to be sent out on March 15th, but a cyberattack on a third-party vendor delayed the process.

ICBC assures that there is no indication that any information was obtained by unauthorized parties as it didn’t impact ICBC’s systems.

As of this morning (Friday), the first batch of COVID-19 rebate cheques has been issued to approximately 30,000 customers.