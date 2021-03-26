Northern Health worker unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at UHNBC (Photo from Northern Health)

Vanderhoof residents aged 74 and up (born in or before 1947) will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting at noon today (Friday).

This comes as the community vaccination schedule has gained momentum since it was last updated by Northern Health earlier this week.

Additionally, Prince George residents aged 74 and up will be able to book an appointment with their call centre as well.

Both Prince George and Vanderhoof residents can reach the call centre seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm.

All Northern Health residents are being urged to visit the NH website for their specific community schedules, as they often differ from the provincial schedule.