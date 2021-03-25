BC Health Minister Adrian Dix is excited over the progress of a new hospital in Fort Saint James.

Northern Health and Infrastructure BC, recently named Graham Design Builders LP as the selected developer for the design-early works agreement.

The new hospital is expected to be three times larger in building size with 27 beds, including 18 long-term care beds.

Dix told Vista Radio the current Stuart Lake General Hospital has more than exhausted its lifespan.

“It was put in place as a temporary modular hospital back in 1972 and it was supposed to last 10 years and it’s still in place and it’s a real tribute to the great health care workers and professionals to make sure the current facility continues to operate in the way that it does.”

Once complete, the 116-million dollar facility will be a major boost to the community.

“For the community itself, I think it’s a vote of confidence in Fort Saint James, that community is going to be around for a long while. The hospital is going to be a big part of that so for health care workers, for recruiting doctors, and for the quality of health care and future of Fort Saint James along with the communities surrounding it – it’s important.”

“It’s going to take a little while. It will be ready for 2024 but when it’s ready it will be in place for decades to come.”

In addition, the new hospital will include an emergency department with two treatment rooms, a trauma bay, and an ambulance bay. A laboratory and diagnostic imaging will be part of the new facility.

A primary care center is also part of the project.