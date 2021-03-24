A new partnership aimed at bringing students and not-for-profits together to improve social services in Fraser-Fort George communities has been formed.

Community Futures Fraser-Fort George (CF FFG), the College of New Caledonia, and UNBC are pleased to announce the launch of the Working2Learn: Non-Profits.

The program will bring five non-profit groups into a pilot project to help support students enter the workforce.

“We need this program here in the north,” said Susan Stearns, General Manager of Community Futures Fraser-Fort George.

“The social services are the biggest employer in the city, and the highest number of job postings in 2019 was in the social assistance and health care sector. Many northern employers are having a hard time attracting new employees with the experience they need. The Working2Learn project will give students an opportunity to explore and prepare for careers in the non-profit and social service sectors.”

The non-profits will then be paired with students from both schools to complete applied research projects, which will run from September to December.

Each organization will be awarded $5,000 for participation.

In addition, the United Way of Northern BC will join the committee to select non-profit organizations.

“We welcome the opportunity to involve CNC students and programs in improving the social fabric of the communities we serve,” said Dr. Dennis Johnson, President, and CEO of the College of New Caledonia.

“Stronger communities and economies depend on effective not-for-profit organizations and social service agencies. We look forward to giving CNC students new opportunities to apply the skills they have learned while gaining new insight and opportunities with area partners.”

The project is exploring ways to keep talent in the north.

A recent study showed that 44 percent of health care professionals who completed their hands-on training in a rural setting were more likely to practice in a rural setting.