BC Conservation Officer Service mourns loss of Omineca region staff member
(Sgt Steve Ackles. Photo supplied by BC Conservation Officer Service)
Sgt Steve Ackles who was a conservation officer in the Prince George-Omineca region has passed away after a lengthy illness.
The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) confirmed the news on Twitter today (Friday).
In addition, the COS stated Ackles was the epitome of a conservation officer – passionate about protecting the environment, fish, and wildlife, he was known for his unmatched work ethic.