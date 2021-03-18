ICBC is temporarily delaying the mailing of COVID-19 rebate cheques to customers, due to a cyberattack on a third-party vendor contracted to provide printing and distribution services.

The information held by the vendor is limited to customer names, addresses, COVID-19 rebate cheque amounts and cheque numbers.

There is no indication this information was obtained, says the Corporation in a release.

“The event did not impact ICBC’s systems,” reads the statement.

“We are actively monitoring the situation with the vendor and will work with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia (OIPC) if any information has been obtained.”

ICBC had planned to issue COVID-19 rebate cheques to customers starting this week, but put those plans on hold when the vendor advised of the attack.

ICBC says it is optimistic the delay will be minimal and is working on options to issue cheques to our customers in the coming weeks