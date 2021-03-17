BC’s Ministry of Health has been working with Northern Health to help facilitate the vaccination of workers at industrial work sites in the North.

As part of BC’s COVID-19 Immunization Program, BC’s supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine is being targeted toward large industrial project worksites, including where workers live or work in congregate settings, in the North.

Within the next few days, approximately 15,000 doses will be distributed and utilized towards reducing transmission among worksites in the region.

The first priorities are workforces of LNG Canada, Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain Pipeline, BC Hydro’s Site C project, and Rio Tinto Alcan but additional sites will be added in the coming weeks.

The distribution of these vaccines will not impact the completion of phase 2, 3 or 4 immunizations in the North.

According to Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins, “Northern Health is helping to facilitate the immunization effort, and industry will be responsible for delivering vaccine to their workforces, at their own clinic sites.”

She adds this step will provide more protection for residents in rural, remote and First Nations communities as the province prepares to start phase 3 in April.