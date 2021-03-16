Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry shared excitement about the status of BC’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan.

“Every person who receives a vaccine makes all of us safer, which is why teams are working hard to ensure every drop of available vaccine supply gets into arms as soon as possible,” explained Henry, “already, we have been able to accelerate availability for older citizens and we hope to be able to continue to push forward at this pace.”

Prince George’s vaccination clinic opened up today (Tuesday) at the Civic and Conference Centre downtown, the centre has around 200 appointments scheduled for today.

This comes as BC saw 556 new cases of COVID-19, 41 of which were from Northern Health, accounting for about 7% of the province’s new cases.

The North now has 309 active cases with 24 people in the hospital, 14 of whom are in ICU.

116 new Variant of Concern (VOC) cases were identified in BC, for a total of 997, of the cases, 130 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

There are 4,999 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 9,511 people under active public health monitoring another 82,436 people have recovered.

Of the active cases, 280 individuals are currently hospitalized, 84 of whom are in ICU.

To date, 424,517 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 87,070 of which are second doses. ]

BC’s death toll remains at 1,407 as the province saw no more deaths in the past day.

Breakdown by Region:

North: +41 (4,824)

Interior: +16 (7,836)

Vancouver : +139 (20,604)

Fraser: +331 (51,583)

Island: +27 (2,756)