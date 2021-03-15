Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19.

B.C. Health Officials have reported the first case of a COVID-19 variant of concern in Northern Health.

The specific region and variant type were not released.

The new case is one of 103 new VoC cases found in the province this weekend.

There are 880 total cases, and 195 are considered active.

This comes as Northern Health reported 129 new cases over the weekend.

Provincewide, 1506 people tested positive, for a total of 88,373.

Of the total cases, 4987 are considered active, 269 people are in hospital and 76 are in ICU.

Ten people have passed away from the virus, including one person in the north, BC’s death toll is now 1407.

There are 14 active outbreaks in the healthcare system.

British Columbia has administered 409,103 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, this includes 87,059-second doses.

Health Officials have been tracking adverse effects after immunization, reporting 46 total allergic reactions to a vaccine.

The initial shipment of AstraZeneca will be used to protect workers in industries where full use of PPE and barriers can be challenging, outbreaks and clusters have occurred or are ongoing, and workers must live or work in congregate settings.

This includes food processing plants, including poultry, fruit and fish processing, agricultural operations with congregate worker accommodations, including farms, nurseries and greenhouses, large industrial camps with congregate accommodations for workers, other large congregate living settings for workers where isolation and quarantine is difficult and outbreaks are ongoing.

“Remember, the best vaccine for you is the one available now. The BC Immunization Committee is reviewing the latest data and recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to determine additional workplaces that will be prioritized for immunization using the AZ/SII vaccine. The updated plan for additional shipments of AZ/SII vaccine will be released in the coming days,” said Doctor Bonnie Henry.

On concerns about Astrazeneca, 37 blood clot cases have been found worldwide out of about 17 million doses given.

Meanwhile, Doctor Henry has updated restrictions to allow for small outdoor religious gatherings, including Passover and Easter.

Details are forthcoming, however, the province is targetting indoor religious gatherings by April.

Breakdown:

+382 Vancouver

+840 Fraser

+75 Island

+80 Interior

+129 North