With yesterday’s (Thursday) change in outdoor gathering restrictions, Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry reminds residents to be mindful when meeting with others outside.

“With the amended public health order on gatherings and events we can now go outside, but we need to balance that with keeping up our precautions when indoors,” she explained.

This comes after 648 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, 56 of which were found in Northern Health as the region accounted for about 9% of the new cases.

The North now has 311 active cases, while 14 people remain in the hospital, 9 of whom are in ICU.

The province saw 79 new Variant of Concern (VOC) cases, there are now 99 active VOC’s, while the rest have recovered, BC’s total VOC count is now 717.

Meanwhile, Northern Health has declared an end to the outbreak on the Medical Inpatient Unit at Dawson Creek & District Hospital, as there have been no new cases identifed since February 12th.

The outbreak was declared on February 7th, nine patients and five staff tested positive, as well as one patient who died after testing positive in association with the outbreak.

BC’s total has reached 86,867 while the province currently has 5,070 active and 1,155 people under public health monitoring.

A further 80,325 people have recovered, keeping BC’s recovery rate at 92%.

Currently, 255 people are battling the virus in the hospital, 67 of whom are in ICU.

To date, 380,743 doses of a vaccine have been administered 87,024 of which are second doses, Northern Health is currently setting up a clinic in Prince George to open next Tuesday.

“The order now allows for gatherings of up to 10 people outside, but does not apply to any indoor locations,” added Henry, “the orders for restaurants and bars continue, as does the need to follow all COVID-19 safety plans – at work or school when we are out for dinner or going to the grocery store.”

Breakdown:

Northern Health: 4,654 (+56)

Interior Health: 7,740 (+39)

Vancouver Coastal: 20,083 (+149)

Fraser Health: 50,412 (+372)

Island Health: 2,654(+32)