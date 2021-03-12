Canada is set to receive over 8-million Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccines by my Mid May.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the news Friday after speaking with the vaccine manufacturer on updated delivery schedules.

“I can confirm that Canada will receive at least one million Pfizer doses per week from March 22nd to May 10th, a million doses of Pfizer alone every seven days; that’s going to make a big difference,” said Trudeau.

Friday’s announcement means the country is getting over 8-million COVID-19 vaccines in total by the end of this month.