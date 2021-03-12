Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province now has the means to push back virus transmission in BC.

“We now have another very powerful means to push back on the virus – safe and effective vaccines,” she explained, “with each day that more people are immunized, our shared protection increases.

BC saw 569 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 86,219.

Northern Health accounted for 60 of the new cases, equating to about 11% of the new reported cases.

The region now has 295 active cases, 20 more than yesterday (Wednesday), while the recovery rate remains at 92%.

There have been 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern (VOC) for a total of 638 cases, 89 of which are active and the remaining people have recovered.

Three more people passed away in the province, meanwhile, the provincial death toll has reached 1,397.

There are 4,912 active cases in BC, 244 people are battling the virus in the hospital, 68 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 8,900 people are under active public health monitoring.

With 79,829 people recovered from the virus, the province’s recovery rate is 92%.

To date, 366,791 doses of a vaccine have been administered, 87,009 of which are second doses.

Vaccine appointment bookings are now open for people over 85 and Indigenous peoples over 65.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: 4,598 (+60)

Interior Health: 7,701 (+26)

Vancouver Coastal: 19,934 (+140)

Fraser Health: 50,040 (+301)

Island Health: 2,642 (+41)