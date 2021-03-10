The BC Assembly of First Nations has launched a campaign called “Protecting Our People” to reduce vaccine hesitancy among the Indigenous population.

As vaccines continue to roll out across the province, there are some Indigenous people who remain on the fence.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee told Vista Radio the issue runs a lot further than the pandemic.

“I think it stems from a long history of mistrust in the health care system and quite simply, the vaccines have been rigorously tested and are safe to take.

Teegee cited the “In Plain Sight” report, which highlighted systemic racism in BC’s health care system as a prime example.

However, some Indigenous people remain on the fence for different reasons.

“There has been a good portion of the population who have been vaccinated, which is the good news but there is still a portion of that are hesitant to take the vaccine because they are waiting to see if there are any ill effects.”

While Teegee supports the aged-based system for vaccinations rolled out by the Ministry of Health, he believes a little bit more could have been done.

“Identifying those who are most vulnerable is a good plan but I think also to identifying certain areas within the population that have high rates of infection including many Indigenous communities. Poor people who are challenged of finances and also racialized people have high rates of infection because quite simply they are the unprivileged and that should be one area we are identifying.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed this week over 1,000 vaccination appointment bookings were made in Northern Health on the first-day residents over the age of 90 or Indigenous Elders 65 and up were able to dial into a call centre.

In places like Prince George, Northern Health’s vaccination call centre will be extending its booking services to those aged 80 and up starting today (Wednesday).

