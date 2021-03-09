Occupational Health Nurse, Health & Safety Advisor Siyanna Bennett unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. (Photo from Northern Health)

The Ministry of Health confirms over 1,000 vaccination appointment bookings were made in Northern Health on the first-day residents over the age of 90 or Indigenous Elders 65 and up were able to dial into a call centre.

Province-wide just under 15,000 vaccination appointment bookings were made with about half of those in Fraser Health 8,722.

Health units around the province received more than a million calls during the first hour alone.

Provincial health officials say people shouldn’t be worried if they couldn’t book yesterday (Monday).

Once you become eligible, you can set up an appointment at any time and there are lots of time slots available.

Here is a full breakdown of appointment bookings by the Health Authority: