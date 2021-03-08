The annual rush to book your favourite camping spot in BC begins today (Monday) with some minor changes.

Parliamentary Secretary for Environment, Kelly Greene told MyPGNow.com BC residents will be given priority in booking all through the summer and not just the initial booking window.

“British Columbians support the BC Parks system and we want to make sure that people have an opportunity to have great recreation activities close to home in a COVID-safe and this is one of the ways we are doing that is by giving British Columbians priority access.”

“Our system does get busy and it’s really important folks have the chance to experience British Columbia who live in British Columbia. I think we want to encourage that and make sure those opportunities are available.”

In addition, residents will only be able to book two months in advance and not for the entire season.

Greene explained why that change was implemented.

“We are hoping that people are able to have a nice, happy and healthy experience in our parks. It’s been a long slog with the pandemic and this is one of the ways people can find some enjoyment with their household.”

Officials are also advising that you pick a campsite close to home to lessen the chances of spreading COVID-19 to other communities.

“The longer the trip is, the better the chances are that you are going to have unexpected contact with communities that aren’t able to deal with an outbreak. One of the ways that we are able to keep our families and communities safe is by staying as close to home as possible.”

Reservations for out-of-province guests kick off July 8th.