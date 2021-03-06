Police in Quesnel uncovered multiple firearms and a large amount of drugs from a residence on the 600 block of Doherty Drive.

Quesnel RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence yesterday (Friday) after a two-week drug investigation, with the assistance of the Crime Reduction Unit.

RCMP seized 547 grams of methamphetamine, 132 grams of fentanyl, 128 grams of cocaine, a rifle and a handgun, and approximately $6000 in cash.

Five people were located in the residence and taken into custody,

Drug and firearm-related charges are currently pending.