The Quesnel RCMP are asking the public to help identify the driver of a red SUV that was driving near a school on the 1800 Block of Maple Drive.

According to police, the male driver appeared to be summoning two teenage girls to the backseat of his vehicle after stopping near the school yesterday (Friday) afternoon.

The incident occured at about 1:30 pm and the girls immediately ran to the nearby school and called for help.

The SUV was observed circling the block and then departed, and one of the girls obtained a photo of the vehicle as it drove by.

The girls did the right thing during this incident, they were quick to react by running away to a safe location, called for help, and provided a good description of the man and his vehicle, said Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP, t is unknown at this time what the man’s intention was. We urge the driver of the SUV to come forward and speak to the investigators.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a bald man in his late forties to early fifties wearing a black hat with a light complexion.