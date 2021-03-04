COVID-19 cases in the Prince George and Nechako Local Health Areas continue to tick downwards.

That’s according to the latest update from the BC Centre for Disease Control released today (Thursday).

The Prince George region saw a 40 percent decrease in new cases from February 21 to 27.

Only 30 cases were reported compared to 70 the week before.

This continues the downward trend the region has experienced for the month of February.

The BC CDC says 0 to 5 cases are being reported a day per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, three people tested positive in Nechako over the same time period, compared to four the previous week.

The area has seen a smattering of cases over the month of February, but has recorded a decrease for two straight weeks.

Between 0 to 5 cases are reported per 100,000 people here.

Other areas of note across BC include Haida Gwaii, Nisg’aa and Prince Rupert.

The regions have recently experienced a surge in cases, reporting 109 cases between the three of them.

This is an increase for the fourth straight week, and the areas report over 20 cases a day per 100,000 people.