Avalanche Canada has issued an avalanche warning for a number of regions across Eastern BC, including the Northern Rockies and Cariboo region.

As increasing temperatures are on the horizon for the regions, the effect of this first big warm-up of the season will destabilize the snowpack.

“There are persistent weak layers in the snowpack all across this area,” explains Karl Klassen, Warning Service Manager for Avalanche Canada, “when the sun and these high temperatures hit this complex snowpack, it’s going to have a destabilizing effect that will make natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.”

Klassen says there have been several close calls reported in the regions recently.

“These warm temperatures are going to be a concern across all these regions, with the most significant impact in the south,” he added.

The warning will remain in place throughout the weekend.

Avalanche Canada is advising all backcountry users to check regional avalanche forecasts before heading out.