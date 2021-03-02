BC Health Officials report 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as the province moves into Phase Two of its vaccination plan.

This includes 114 new infections in Northern Health, where the total has reached 4625.

303 are considered active.

“Today, we begin Phase 2 of our COVID-19 immunization program, which will immunize more than 400,000 people in B.C. between March and early April,” said Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Phase 2 continues to focus on high-priority, higher-risk individuals, in advance of the age-based general population immunizations that will follow.”

To date, 275,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 83,777 of which are second doses.

Of BC’s 80,672 cases, 4464 are active, 236 people in hospital and 65 in ICU.

93 percent of cases have now recovered.

Eight people have died since Friday, B.C.’s death toll is now 1,363.

“With the additional supply from the newly approved AstraZeneca/Serum Institute of India viral vector vaccine, combined with setting the second dose interval at 16 weeks, everyone moves up the line, meaning more people will be vaccinated more quickly,” she continued.

“Every day we are one step closer to widespread community immunity and post-pandemic life. Let’s ensure we are continuing with our efforts until we get there.”

Breakdown by day:

Feb. 26 to 27:+ 532

Feb. 27 to 28: + 508

Feb 20 to Mar 1: +438

Meanwhile, there have been 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern for a total of 158 cases.

Of the total cases, 10 cases are active and the remaining people have recovered.

This includes 137 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant and 21 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant.

8,210 people are under active public health monitoring.

There have been four new health-care facility outbreaks in the lower mainland and Vancouver Island and five have been declared over.

Breakdown:

Vancouver Coastal: + 327 (18,619)

Fraser: + 857 (47,436)

Island: + 88 (2,403)

Interior: + 92 (7435)

Northern: +114 (4625)