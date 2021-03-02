Eight projects were given the green light, all falling under the new Community Development programs introduced last September.

$291,605 was approved for the Fraser-Fort George Museum Society through the Cultural Infrastructure program to renovate The Exploration Place Museum and Science Centre (TEP) in Prince George.

The renovation will accommodate a new vision for programming with a focus on Indigenous history and reconciliation, concern for the environment and a new understanding of the risk of novel disease transmission.

The renovation includes biome expansion and conversion of the atrium to a paleo-botanical hall.

Meanwhile, $168,974 was approved for Vanderhoof through the Main Street Revitalization Capital program to upgrade street lighting on Burrard Street.

These improvements will provide a brighter and more vibrant main street and downtown core, improved safety and decreased energy usage and utility costs.

$200,000 was approved for Terrace through the Main Street Revitalization Capital program for the enhancement of Lazelle Boulevard.

This includes resurfacing and upgrading aging sidewalks and the replacement of existing grassed boulevards with attractive and contemporary paving stones.

A variety of streetscaping amenities including garbage cans, bike racks and tree boxes will also be added.