Vanderhoof seniors in need of affordable rental homes and those who require on-site dementia care support will soon benefit from a new development under construction.

“This innovative project will not only help more seniors live independently in their community, but it will also provide badly needed additional capacity for dementia care,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“We are proud to work with our partners on this development, who share our government’s goal of treating seniors with dignity and respect, part of which is ensuring they have safe and affordable housing.”

Located on 2657 Church Ave., work on the three-story building is underway.

It will provide 20 one-bedroom rental homes for seniors with low to moderate incomes and eight accessible studio units for dementia care patients.

The project is a partnership between the Province (through BC Housing), Northern Health, the District of Vanderhoof, Connexus Community Resources, and the Centre for Technology Adoption for Aging in the North.

“This seniors and dementia health housing project is such a positive asset to the Vanderhoof community,” said Gerry Thiessen, mayor of, District of Vanderhoof.

“Not only will it give us a much-needed supply of one-bedroom apartments, but it will also be home to adults suffering from dementia, which will be a significant benefit to the capacity concerns we have faced at St. John Hospital. There are so many who have made this unique-to-B.C. project a success – thanks.”

This project is the first of its kind in BC.

Residents are expected to move in by the end of the year.