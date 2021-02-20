M4 Enterprises in Vanderhoof had a truck burst into flames at around 1 am this morning.

“One of our older units caught fire at about 1 am this morning and got completely destroyed by fire,” said Paul Manwaring, Owner of M4 Enterprises Ltd.

The truck wasn’t plugged in and Manwaring says he is unsure exactly how it caught fire but says it was an older truck, a 2010 Kenworth.

He explained this model of truck is well-known for randomly catching fire for electrical issues.

“There are some positive and negative posts for boosting them when they’re cold and sometimes they’ve been known to short out so that’s what we figured happened,” explained Manwaring.