42 cases have been confirmed by Northern Health in association with the COVID-19 Outbreak at the Brucejack Mine, North of Stewart.

According to Northern Health, there are 12 active cases in self isolation at the main camp.

It also added there are approximately 485 employees working at the site and anyone identified as cases or close contacts have been advised to self isolate at the work site or in their home communities.

Northern Health also said ongoing testing is underway at the work site.

The health authority has also recommended the following measures:

Immediate one time testing on the workers with the highest exposure risk

Anyone who was tested should not leave camp until the results from testing has come back

Anyone who tests positive, is symptomatic or as close contact should isolate at camp

The company will work with the individuals who should isolate, but aren’t willing to stay in camp, to ensure an appropriate safety plan is arranged before returning home, so they aren’t posing any additional risks to others.

Pretivm Resources also added it has lifted the travel restrictions that were in place at the start of the outbreak have been lifted and travel has returned but with enhanced safety protocols.