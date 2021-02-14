One man is in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute involving a gun on Graham Road, near Quesnel.

RCMP were called to the scene on Friday evening for a report of a man pointing a gun at a woman.

According to police, the man tried to leave the area in a car before they arrived, however, he lost control and went into a nearby ditch.

During a search of the area, the suspect was found hiding in a chicken coop, and arrested.

Officers looked over the area with the help of police dogs to find any evidence that might have been left behind.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was discovered next to a bag that contained an assortment of drugs and $4710 in cash.

“The drugs are suspected to be over 250 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of meth mixed with fentanyl, and 23 grams of crack cocaine,” said Seargent Richard Weseen with the Quesnel RCMP.

“It is fortunate that no one was injured during this incident as a firearm was produced and there were children in the home at the time,” he added.

31-year-old Julian Wade Page from Surrey was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Further charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Page was remanded into custody and his next court appearance is Thursday.