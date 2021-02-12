Fort St.James resident, Cerry Nash won $100,000 with ticket #18272 from the Spruce Kings Show Home Mega 50/50 Jackpot.

This is the first of two draws, with the funding going towards a number of the team’s expenses including transportation and hotel stays.

Congratulations to Cerry Nash from Fort St James on winning the first $100,000 Spruce Kings Showhome lottery pic.twitter.com/5AF7F3ySNa — Francoise Dione🕊 (@dione_wearmouth) February 12, 2021

“The lottery is our main fundraiser of the year, it pays for meals for the guys’ as well as equipment and budgetary operational costs,” explained Liz Bennett, Spruce Kings Show Home Manager.

Tickets for the second jackpot are available on the Spruce Kings Show Home website for $25 until April 27th, with the draw date on April 30th.

For the grand prize, a 2600 square foot home at 2745 Links Drive valued at $260,000, tickets will be on sale for $125 until April 27th and drawn on April 30th.