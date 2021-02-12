The Northern Capitals are making a push to head to the next round of the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

The nomination and rally period wraps up on Sunday and so far the female midget hockey team has received over 240 submissions.

Cariboo Hockey Media Relations Director, Caleb Wilson explained how you can show your support.

“It would be fantastic for people to head to the Kraft Hockeyville website, register a valid email and you can like up to 15 posts and every post like is a bonus point for us, which at the end of the day hopefully gets us to the next level.”

The judging period of the contest begins Monday and runs until March 19th.

If successful, the grand prize of $250,000 would be invested into the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena as well as the chance to host an NHL exhibition game.

In January of 2020, the Capitals along with the Greater Vancouver Comets took part in the first-ever female midget outdoor game in Camada as part of BC Winter Classic Weekend, an experience Wilson stated they want to give to more players.

“Many of the girls have said over the past few months this is something that has really stood out to them and being able to play in that BC Winter Classic and in terms of their overall hockey journeys is something they will never forget and we want to give that to many players to come.”

“All the girls have been talking about it and asking their friends and family to make engagements and posts. Even the players that are aging out this year it’s still extremely important to them and there is a sense of pride that it was their team that was selected as a nominated party. That’s big.”

The judging period for the contest runs from February 15th to March 19th. The winner will be announced on April 10th.

Important dates: