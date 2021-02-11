Prince George recorded its highest amount of illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2020 with 58 according to the BC Coroners Service.

The previous record-high was set in 2018 at 51.

Between 2018-2020, the northern capital has seen 142 overdose deaths, trailing only Kamloops (144) and Vancouver (1050).

To cap off last year, Northern Health tallied 132 illicit drug fatalities, nearly doubling the 2019 mark of 67.

Northern Health posted 17 of those in December, tying August as the deadliest month in the region.

Over the past two years, 199 people have died in the north, which equates to over eight per month.

The Northern Health drug toxicity death rate in the province of 46 per 100,000 thousand people is seven-points higher than Vancouver Coastal which is second at 39.

The BC Coroner Service says the Northern Interior Health Service Delivery Area, which encompasses PG-Quesnel-Burns Lake and the Robson Valley, had the second-highest drug toxicity death rate at 57.8 per 100-thousand people, trailing only Vancouver (58.9).

The Northern Interior posted 85 illicit drug deaths in 2020, more than doubling the year prior’s total of 35.

15 of those fatalities occurred in December.

Province-wide, 152 deaths were reported to cap off the year, bringing the death toll to 1,716 – its the highest mark ever.

The year 2018 is second (1,549).

In 2020, 69% of those who died were between the ages of 30-59 and men accounted for 81% of all deaths.

For a link to the report click here.