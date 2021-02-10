Northern Health’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 91 after 1 more person passed away.

After seeing 53 new cases of COVID-19, the region now has 354 active cases, a significant drop from the previous day’s active case count of 444.

BC saw 469 new cases of COVID-19, boosting the provincial total to 71,856.

There are 4,305 active cases in BC, 230 people are currently battling the virus in hospital; 66 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 6,820 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 66,167 people who tested positive have recovered.

The provincial recovery rate is now 92%, considerably higher than the North’s 88%.

To date, 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 14,316 of which are second doses.

Six more people have passed away as BC’s death toll is now 1,269.

“The risks from COVID-19 remain high for all of us, especially with the variants of concern, which is why staying in our local community and avoiding any unnecessary travel is so important right now,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

#CovidBC update: 469 new cases since we last reported, for a total of 71,856 cases in BC. There have been six new deaths, for a total of 1,269. To date, 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC. https://t.co/4Kl5xMvUfy pic.twitter.com/kS71sN9FRP — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) February 10, 2021

Breakdown:

Northern Health +53 – (3,902)

Interior Health +46 – (6,814)

Vancouver Coastal +100 – (16,515)

Fraser Health +243 – (42,568)

Island Health +25 – (1,917)