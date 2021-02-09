B.C. Health Officials say there have been another 435 cases of COVID-19 in the past day, keeping in line with the recent average.

In Northern Health, the region reported an additional 37 cases for a total of 3849.

The health authority currently has 444 active cases, 14 people are in hospital and ten are in ICU.

So far, 71,387 residents have tested positive in BC, but just 4,393 cases are considered active.

241 people are in hospital and 68 in ICU.

Four people have died, for a total of 1,263.

90 people have passed away in the north.

Currently, 6,879 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

92 per cent of cases in the province have recovered.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says almost 156,000 people have recieved a vaccine, about 13,000 of which are second doses.

“We are making progress in our efforts to push back on the COVID-19 virus and get to the days of fewer restrictions in our province,” said Henry.

“We can keep this positive, forward momentum going and help keep our province safe through the small efforts we make every day,” she added.

Breakdown:

+107 in Vancouver Coastal

+221 in Fraser Health

+23 in Island Health

+47 in Interior Health

+37 in Northern Health