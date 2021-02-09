Bundle up!

That’s the message from WorkSafeBC in relation to employers and workers braving the cold to work outside.

Much of the north is currently dealing with bone-chilling temperatures.

However, Manager of Prevention Field Services, Barry Nakahara told Vista Radio a lot of civic and municipal services need to operate during this time.

“Utilities, water, and sewer – those departments have a lot of workers outside and there is a lot of construction that continues depending on what stage they are at. But there are other types (of construction) that can be put on hold.”

As for how to keep warm, Nakahara offered up a few suggestions on how to beat the cold.

“You want to layer your clothing if you are doing any work that’s going to make you sweat or any physical work so that you can allow any heat your body generates to escape along with any moisture you produce.”

“Your head loses a lot of heat so a head covering is helpful, particularly, if you are like me that has very little hair. Hands and feet can lose heat and be subject to frostbite pretty quickly. Waterproof, boots, mitts, and hand warmers are pretty accessible nowadays.”

Nakahara added the frigid weather during the winter along with the hot stretches experienced in the summer present the same set of challenges.

“The extreme temperatures whether it’s hot or cold are not a day in or day out sort of thing, these occur in short spurts where we have the cold snaps and hot spells. They are not prolonged all the time but for that reason, you have to be prepared for them.”

“I think the cold weather when it gets chilly with the windchill you can see more risk of acute injuries like frostbite to noses, hands, and feet and such. You don’t really see as many of these types of injuries other than a sunburn in the summer.”

WorkSafeBC provides the following safety tips for working in cold weather: