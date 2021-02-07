Temperatures across Northern and Interior B.C. have taken an icy plunge this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Prince George, Cariboo, Bulkley and Nechako regions today (Sunday), warning residents of the winter weather.

Following a mild first half of winter, meteorologists mark this as a transition to much colder conditions.

Temperatures across the regions range between -15 to -25.

Arctic air is currently pushing southwards across the BC Interior, and towards the BC coast through the remainder of the weekend.

The cold air will be in place throughout the province by tomorrow (Monday) and stick around for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.