After marking a decrease for three straight weeks, COVID-19 cases have once again gone up in the Prince George Local Health Area.

From January 24 to 30, 69 cases were reported, an increase of 23 from the week before.

The area is also the site of several ongoing outbreaks, including Jubilee Lodge (62 cases) and the Internal Medicine Unit (40 cases) as well as the recently announced McLeod Lake outbreak (4 cases).

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, five to ten cases per 100,000 people are being reported in the region.

Meanwhile, cases have dropped by 30 percent in Nechako.

Eight cases were reported last week, down from the previous week’s total of 12.

This is the third week in a row the area has marked a decrease, after reporting several clusters of cases in the Fort St James, and Vanderhoof area in December.

Five to ten cases per 100,00 people are being reported in the region, also an improvement on the previous reporting period of 10 to 15.

Other areas of note across northern BC include; four cases on Haida Gwaii, 81 in the Nis’gaa/Skeena/Terrace region and 23 in Fort Nelson.

Prince Rupert, where an outbreak at Acropolis Manor has resulted in 47 cases and 10 deaths, has seen 15 cases.