Two members of the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation near Fraser Lake have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Larry Nooski shared the news in a memo on Thursday, saying additional testing is underway in the community.

A number of facilities, including the gas station, will be closed for sanitization.

The Nadleh Whut’en Emergency Operations Centre are working with Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority.

A pair of Coastal Gaslink sites in the area were previously dealing with an outbreak that was eventually declared over on January 22.

The two sites, 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge, reported 56 cases during the month-long outbreak.