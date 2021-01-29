Vanderhoof RCMP were called to Break and Enter on Tuesday (January 26th) afternoon, where they made one arrest.

Upon arrival, the individual was located inside the building and after a brief foot chase, was arrested without further incident.

Officers located several packages of cocaine while searching the suspect.

The suspect, who is no stranger to police, has been held in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP or Crimestoppers.