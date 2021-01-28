Northern Health’s death toll is now 66 after 5 more deaths were reported.

546 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in BC, the provincial total has reached 66,265.

To date, 127,255 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 4,185 of which are second doses.

51 of the new cases were found in Northern Health, boosting the region total to 3,334 while 487 are currently active.

2,743 people have recovered in the North while 43 people are battling the virus in hospital; 17 are in ICU.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry reiterated the importance of staying home, noting, “any travel beyond your local community, unless it is absolutely essential for work or medical care, is strongly discouraged right now.”

There are 4,455 active cases; 291 individuals are currently hospitalized and 75 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 7,176 people are under active public health monitoring and 59,141 people have recovered.

12 more people passed away in BC, the province’s death toll is now 1,184.

“In recent weeks, we have seen an increase in community clusters and exposures in businesses, and we remind business owners now is not the time to let things slip,” said Henry, “WorkSafeBC and environmental health teams have stepped up inspections and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of communities, including shutting a business if required.”

REGION BREAKDOWN:

+51– Northern Health (3,334)

+70– Interior Health (6,080)

+174 – Vancouver Coastal Health (15,187)

+218– Fraser Health (39,961)

+30– Island Health (1,600)