Gertie Gardner, first long-term care resident in Fort St. James to receive the COVID-19 immunization (Photo provided by Northern Health)

One year ago today (Wednesday), the first COVID-19 case was identified in BC, since then, 65,719 residents have been diagnosed and 1,172 people have passed away from the virus.

485 new cases were identified in BC, 32 were found in Northern Health, boosting the region’s total to 3,283.

There are 511 active cases in the North, the region’s recovery rate remains at 82% while 46 people are in the hospital.

There are now 4,299 active cases in the province, meanwhile, 303 people are battling the virus in the hospital with 74 of whom in ICU.

To date, 124,365 doses of a vaccine have been administered to BC residents, 4,160 of which are second doses.

Currently, 6,520 people are under active public health monitoring and 58,778 people have recovered, boosting the provincial recovery rate to 89%.

Four more people passed away in BC, this is the lowest amount of deaths recorded in a day since November 19th.

“As we have seen over the past year, one case can turn into thousands. But just as important, the effort we put into keeping ourselves and each other safe can also push our COVID-19 curve back down again,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

REGION BREAKDOWN:

+32– Northern Health (3,283)

+83– Interior Health (6,010)

+ 115– Vancouver Coastal Health (15,013)

+210– Fraser Health (39,743)

+45– Island Health (1,570)