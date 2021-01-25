Eleven coronavirus outbreaks have been declared over including the Rehab Unit at University Hospital in Prince George and the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Northern Health also noted monitoring and testing continues on a second outbreak on the Internal Medicine Unit. It was declared on December 29th and to date, 21 patients and 12 staff tested positive.

There have been eight deaths associated with this outbreak.

In addition, the Jubilee Lodge outbreak continues as 48 residents and 14 staff have contracted COVID-19 while 14 residents have passed away from the virus since the outbreak was declared ib December 12th.

However, the health authority is encouraged there have been no new resident or staff cases since late December.

BC Health Officials announced 1,344 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period bringing the provincial mark to 64,828.

One hundred and four of those were recorded in Northern Health boosting the region’s total to 3,213.

According to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 4,392 cases are still considered active in BC.

328 people are currently hospitalized while 64 of them are in critical or intensive care.

6,607 people are under active public health monitoring due to potential exposure to the virus.

57,783 residents have since recovered from COVID-19 keeping the recovery rate at 89%.

However, 26 more people passed away from the virus in BC, boosting the provincial death toll to 1,154.

To date, 144,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 3,193 of which are second doses.

Henry noted the next two weeks the province will have very little vaccine availability.

Breakdown by region: (Over 3 days)

+104 North (3,213)

+234 Interior (5,873)

+314 Vancouver Coastal (14,774)

+618 Fraser (39,364)

+73 Island (1,503)