COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Vanderhoof and Fort St.James
Gertie Gardner, first long-term care resident in Fort St. James to receive the COVID-19 immunization (Photo provided by Northern Health)[/caption]Vanderhoof and Fort St.James have received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and held their first vaccination clinics.In Fort St.James the clinics were hosted for long-term care residents, Alternate Level of Care residents awaiting long-term placement and staff at Stuart Lake Hospital.The clinic in Vanderhoof provided vaccines for long-term care residents and staff at Stuart Nechako ManorAdditional immunizations will happen within this week and early next week.More information on the vaccine and priority groups can be found on the Government of BC website
and the First Nations Health Authority website
Dr. Paul Stent, first physician at Stuart Lake Hospital to receive the COVID-19 immunization. (Photo provided by Northern Health)
– with files from Dione Wearmouth, Vista Radiuo staff