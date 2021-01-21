A pair of COVID-19 school exposures have been reported in the Fort St James area according to Northern Health.

School District 91’s Fort St James Secondary says the exposure there occurred last week, on January 15.

Nak’albun Elementary School in Nak’azdli Whut’en warns of January 11 to 14.

Staff and students are asked to self-monitor, and get tested if symptoms develop.

There have been 24 school exposures in Northern Health in 2021.